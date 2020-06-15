Ana Rosa Quintana does not give credit with the macro parties that some celebrities, such as Omar Montes and Susana Molina, are celebrating when communities like Madrid are still in Phase 2 of de-escalation. A stage that, it should be remembered, allows the gathering of up to 15 people. The party, however, exceeded 100 attendees. « These idiots do not know that there are almost 45,000 deaths in our country from the coronavirus?« , the presenter has criticized this Monday, June 15 in ‘The program of Ana Rosa’.

Ana Rosa Quintana, against the irresponsible

« Really, me it amazes me that people supposedly in the world are capable of this nonsense in full confinement. I do not give credit, « lamented the communicator, without giving more importance to the fact that after they left a trace of the wrongdoing on social networks. » I do not care if they upload it or not. Is that These gentlemen go home and have little nieces, grandparents, go to the supermarket …« , she has dropped very angry.

Other collaborators of the program also criticized the behavior of these irresponsible people. « Omar Montes has a grandmother and is playing with infections « , Alessandro Lecquio pointed out, while Antonio Rossi criticized their attitude when sharing it on Instagram « because they believe that they are above good and evil, superior to those we are fulfilling. »

Public apologies

The protagonists of the news apologized after the barrage of criticism. « I apologize to all the people who, with reason, have been offended by my irresponsible behavior. We are living in a very difficult situation and I recognize that yesterday I did not act in the proper way, » wrote Omar Montes on his social networks, explaining that it was to promote his new song and did not expect « to meet that ».

Susana Molina also apologized for what she called « irresponsibility ». « I recorded a video clip and they invited me to present it. We were not aware of what we would find there. I need to apologize as I did with my family and friends because I feel that way. Like all of you I have spent three months at home complying with the rules and I feel that with this I have disappointed many people« The ex of ‘The Island of Temptations’ regretfully acknowledged.