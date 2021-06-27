Don’t waste any more food: this vacuum sealer of only 22 euros will make sure that the leftovers do not go to the trash | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

A canner is perfect if you usually cook food in abundance to keep in the freezer, and it is also quite affordable.

Are you one of those people who the food ends up going bad in the fridge? Do you have a conscience for all the spoiled food that you end up throwing out throughout the year?

In addition to the confusion and lack of organization, part of your problem may come from not properly covering the food. A good solution is to get a vacuum sealer so that food remains conservative for longer.

Cecotec sells one in its online store that is reduced by almost half the price. From 48.17 euros it has gone on to be offered for only 22.90 euros.

Vacuum sealer that removes air from bags in just 10 seconds and allows food to be stored and stored for longer in the fridge or freezer.

Its packaging system is very simple and you can have vacuum products in just 10 seconds. In this way you can take up much less space in your freezer and at the same time preserve food more properly.

While the process lasts you will see how your led light, so you will easily identify when it is finished. In addition, it includes an automatic function.

The Cecotec packaging machine It has a motor with a vacuum pressure of 0.6 bar. It has 85 watts of power, which is more than enough for what is required of a packaging machine with these characteristics.

Although it comes with a pack of 5 20 x 30 cm bags, it also supports universal generic bags. Its sealing length is up to 29 cm and its sealing band is 3 mm.

Something interesting is that shipping is totally free to anywhere in Spain, a detail considering that the price barely exceeds 20 euros.

