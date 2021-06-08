don’t use tennis balls with them, it can be dangerous

Go to the park and throw the tennis ball to our dog so that he runs after it. Or even giving it to chew at home are two fairly common practices among dog owners. However, Should we let them play with tennis balls?

The problem is both in the chewiness of the ball as in the yellow fluff that covers them, as explained from Animal Dental Care. “Tennis balls are affordable and come in multiple packs, making them a tempting option when buying toys for your dog,” they comment. “However, the potential adverse effects of tennis balls on your dog’s health may make you want to stop buying them,” they add. And it is that, unfortunately, tennis balls are meant for people to play … yes, tennis. Therefore, other possible uses are not taken into account when manufacturing.

Yellow fluff “can lead to intestinal obstructions that may require surgery”

It turns out that yellow fluff, which seems harmless to us, actually “can act like fine sandpaper on your dog’s tooth enamel.” “With excessive chewing of a tennis ball, the material may wear down the teeth of your dog in a way that will permanently affect its oral health, “they explain. But this is not the worst thing. As the yellow fluff” can also cause intestinal obstructions that may require surgery, “they add.

Tennis balls, choking hazard

If in itself, the fact that the yellow fluff wears the enamel of our dogs’ teeth is worrying; it is more the choking hazard. And it is that dogs have such strong jaws that, as you already know, it compresses tennis balls until it breaks them. And those pieces could suffocate your best friend. “The tennis ball can break in the back of the throat, blocking your dog’s airway,” they explain.

Even if they don’t choke, but they do eat a piece of the tennis ball, the result can be very painful for your dog. “The pieces of rubber can get stuck in the intestinal tract, which is an emergency situation,” they comment from Animal Dental Care. And emergency surgery may be necessary. This without counting the obstructions due to the yellow fluff of the balls that we mentioned before.

Alternatives

“We cannot guarantee the safety of any specific toy”, they point out; but dare to launch some alternative ideas for tennis balls. One of them are the soft fabric frisbees, which will also make your dog exercise.

The best option is usually to buy toys specifically made for dogs.

Another option may be hard rubber toys that are made specifically for dogs. These toys are usually safer for our dog friends as they have been made with them in mind. Some even have the option of being able to put some candy inside and have to figure out how to get it out. Not only do they have fun playing but they see their efforts rewarded.

It is important to take care of our dogs; That is why it is crucial to know that we play with them as safely as possible. And throwing or letting our dogs chew on a tennis ball doesn’t seem like a safe way to do it, especially knowing what we know now. Perhaps this is the time to retire your tennis balls and buy a suitable toy for our best dog friend.

Read this too …