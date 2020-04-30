Sikêra Jr., presenter of the National Alert, of RedeTV !, spoke about having contracted the Covid-19, disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Presenter Sikêra Jr., from RedeTV !.

Photo: Reproduction of ‘Alerta Nacional’ (2020) / RedeTV! / Estadão

“Do not underestimate the disease. Do not do what I did. It is more serious than I imagined. Take care,” he said in a video broadcast from his home in contact with the program staff that aired on Wednesday, 29.

Then he continued: “I won’t be back anytime soon so as not to jeopardize my colleagues and the entire broadcaster. It is better to treat myself and then continue ‘playing the boat’.”

“We don’t believe it until it happens to us. When it happens to the neighbor, it’s great, now, with us, the story is totally different,” said Sikêra Jr. at another time.

The presenter even countered false information that would have been released stating that he had “lungs compromised” and “in the ICU” of a hospital.

“It is a lot of lies. No need. That is not the point, it only generated concern for my entire family spread throughout Brazil. I am at home, the infectologist is accompanying me, he has already come here”, he guaranteed, stressing that he was taking a medication and following “to the letter” guidelines.

Throughout the program, Sikêra Jr. received the support of teammates and also thanked presenters from other stations, such as Celso Poriolli and Danilo Gentili.

Sikêra Jr. lives in the city of Manaus, where he presents his program. Recently, the city of Manaus withdrew from the decision to pile bodies in mass graves, due to the high number of deaths linked to the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

Watch the video in which Sikêra Jr. talks about having the new coronavirus:

