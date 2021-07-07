Don’t trust these Tik Tok videos to detect dehydration

The Tik Tok videos they continue to give us work to disprove certain unfortunate scientific information. Some, like the one who recently claimed that some coronavirus vaccines they can increase the size of the breasts, they are not supported anywhere. Others, like the one you recommend lettuce infusions To combat insomnia, they are based on real studies, but they mess up when you put them into practice. And others, like the one who advises pinch knuckles to detect dehydration, are based on real techniques of medical practice, but they implement them in an inappropriate way.

It is precisely the latter that we are going to talk about today. It has become especially viral now that the heat waves that hit points all over the planet make it very important that we stay hydrated.

The trick in question consists of pinching the skin of the knuckles. If when we release it it returns quickly to its original state, it will mean that we are well hydrated. If not, it indicates that we are in danger of dehydration. Once this video has started to run through the social network, many people have been scared to see that they could be dehydrated without knowing it. However, some doctors have called for calm, clarifying that, although they perform a similar technique, it is not made with the skin of the knuckles, precisely because it could lead to erroneous results.

One wrong trick

In response to these Tik Tok videos, the doctor Karan rajan, from the University of Sunderland, posted a clarifying entry on his Instagram account.

In adults it is usually done on the back of the hand and in children on the abdomen

In it, he talks about a method, called “Skin turgor test”, which is used in medicine to detect dehydration. It is true that the skin loses part of its elasticity when dehydrated. That is precisely why it is recommended to start by hydrating it well if we are looking prevent wrinkles.

If dehydration is severe, you may see that loss of turgor when pinching the skin, as there is not enough hydration, it will not quickly return to its place. But doctors perform the test on the back of the hand, if the patient is an adult, or on the lower abdomen if it is a child.

The reason is that knuckle skin is less elasticespecially as we get older. Therefore, this effect will not be easily detected in it.

Other signs to detect dehydration

Actually, this effect pointed out by the Tik Tok videos is not the one that will make us detect dehydration faster.

We can also detect dehydration by symptoms such as dizziness, highly concentrated urine or dry mouth

The lack of turgor of the skin begins to manifest itself when it has been lost between 5% and 10% of body weight in the form of water. At this point, clinicians should consider measures such as giving patients a drip of serum.

But before that, we ourselves can realize the lack of water in many other ways. For example, when we begin to dehydrate our urine looks darker and more concentrated. We can also feel dizzy, confused, or with severe headaches. And of course we will have the dry mouth and very thirsty.

Precisely, we know that, in reality, the rule of two liters of water is quite out of date. There is no specific amount that we should drink, but it is important that we learn to listen to our body. As long as there is no disease that prevents us from realizing it, if our body begins to dehydrate we will receive an order in the form of thirst so that we can give it the water it needs. This is especially important now that strong heat waves are coming, during which, of course, we should Avoid sun exposure in the most intense hours. For starters, that’s a lot better than pinching our knuckles and panicking if they’re slow to get back into position.

Also in Ezanime.net