Don’t treat her like that! The Euro Cup trophy fell in Bucharest



Sergio Raul Cortes Camacho April 25, 2021, 01:56 pm

It all happened during a live broadcast at the Hungarian National Arena.

The European Championship is about to start, a few days ago the changes of headquarters in Spain were announced. Taking into account that it will not have a single venue, the competition trophy suffered a minor accident in Bucharest.

During the presentation of the Eurocup, gusts of wind knocked down all the posters that were very close to the journalist and the cup, knocking down the trophy and warning of possible damage.

However, those in charge of logistics acted quickly. Apparently the trophy did not suffer any serious damage.