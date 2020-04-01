If you are already running out of your favorite lipstick, yes, the one you love how it fits you Do not cry! You can reuse its packaging and transform it into this chic pendrive. See how!

April 01, 202013: 26 hours

To remove the lipstick remains, use a wooden toothpick, as you see in the video, and almost all of them will come out completely.

But if the bottom is very dirty, you will have to wash it and let it dry so that you can then proceed to assemble your super USB drive.

Once you have a clean lipstick, we recommend that you first do a test, to check that it fits perfectly.

Now you just have to add a good amount of hot or cold liquid silicone and, quickly so that it does not dry, adjust it well and let it dry.

And ready, you will stand out among your friends for having a totally unique and unusual drive!