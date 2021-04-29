Don’t Throw Your Burned Pot: Try These Tricks To Clean It Effortlessly | Life

If the bottom of a pot has burned and you are not able to remove the dirt, do not give it up yet: try these tricks and you will see how you can recover it with little effort.

That a pot ends up with remains of burned food stuck to the bottom is something much more common than we think. Not only does it happen to people who don’t know how to cook or to those who have neglected a stew, but it can happen for many reasons, such as that the interior material has deteriorated or that you have cooked foods that tend to stick.

If you have been unlucky enough to have it happen to you, surely you have tried to clean it by rubbing it carefully, but if the dirt is very stuck you will not have been able to remove the remains of food.

Before giving up your casserole, put it to the test These tricks to clean a burned pot and you will see how you can recover it with little effort:

Lemon. This option is ideal for people who do not want to use chemical products to clean their home, but we warn you that it is not too effective and you will have to scrub a lot. Cut two or three lemons, distribute them in the bottom of the pot, add water and put the contents over medium-high heat. Let it boil between 5 and 8 minutes and you will see that the remains of food come off. Remove the water and lemons and rub until clean. Baking soda and vinegar. Add equal parts water and vinegar to the pot. Bring the mixture to a boil, add two tablespoons of baking soda and remove from heat. Let it sit for 15 minutes, discard the liquid, and then remove the remains with a scouring pad.

Baking soda and aluminum foil. Rinse the pot with hot water, drain it, and sprinkle with two tablespoons of baking soda. Next, add a little water (small amount, just a few tablespoons) to make a paste, and then crinkle a piece of aluminum foil and rub the inside of the saucepan. You will see that the stuck food remains are eliminated. Dishwasher tablet. We could see this trick in a viral video on TikTok, and it consists of adding a dishwasher tablet to the pot with water, heat the preparation until it boils and then lower the heat so that the content does not spill. The encrusted dirt from the bottom will be removed little by little.