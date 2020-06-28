The bananas they are the fruits that ripen the fastest and, if we don’t take advantage of them soon, they will be damaged quickly.

But you do not have to throw them away, you can use them to prepare a delicious banana cake, to which you should not add much sugar, because this fruit, the more it ripens, the sweeter it is.

To prepare it you will need:

Ingredients:

3 ripe bananas

2 cups leavened wheat flour

1/2 cup of sugar

4 eggs

1 cup of oil

1 pinch of cinnamon (optional)

Step-by-step preparation

In a bowl and with the help of the mixer or, if you do not have it in the blender glass, you can do it: Mix the eggs, sugar and oil. The idea is that you beat this mixture well, so that it is creamy, almost like a kind of mayonnaise.

Then add the bananas. You can crush them before or let the mixer do it.

Finally, add the flour little by little and beat until you have a homogeneous mass.

Grease a baking sheet and pour the mixture.

Cook for about 35 minutes or until you put a knife in the center and it comes out dry.