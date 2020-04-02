From simple water storage to slightly more complex objects, plastic soft drink bottles can come in handy and help you save a little money.

April 02, 2020 11:47 AM

In addition to being a super environmentalist option, the truth is that for disposable plastic bottles there are a thousand and one uses, you just have to let your imagination run wild.

For example, if you have cats and small dogs, you can make a simple food dispenser, which will keep it fresh and help you forget about serving for a long time.

You can also make a simple spoon to serve flour, sugar or other types of kitchen powder using a small bottle, it can be one liter.

With the lids of these containers interesting things are also made. Look at this simple but useful device to unscrew a nut. You’ll love it!