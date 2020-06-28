Today we bring you something very innovative because we will tell you all the benefits it offers the banana peel When consuming it, don’t throw it away! It is everything we recommend.

Among the benefits of banana peel we highlight:

Itch: Believe it or not, the banana peel takes away our itching when we are bitten by a mosquito Did you know? So if you go to a camp we recommend that you take some bananas with you. They will be your salvation!

Banana peel will help you go to the bathroom: Due to its high fiber content, this miracle of nature offers you great benefits, which are ideal if you have trouble going to the bathroom.

All you have to do is boil a little water next to the banana peel for a few minutes, then turn off this magnificent tea and drink it on an empty stomach You will see the results in no time!

To conclude we comment that banana peel is ideal for reducing wrinkles, whitening teeth, combating insomnia, among other things which are ideal to keep you totally healthy.