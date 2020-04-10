Take advantage of the orange peel to make a delicious dessert

April 10, 20206: 10 AM

Jams are one of the easiest sweets you can prepare at home because you will only need 3 ingredients that you may already have at home, among them we highlight: orange peels and lemon peels.

Stripped orange peel

If you have not yet tried this delicacy, go ahead and you will surely love it. Here we show you how you can make delicious jams from the orange peel. Take note!

Ingredients: 2 kilos of orange, 500 g of sugar, 500 ml of water and 15 g of salt.

preparation: First you must wash the oranges well, then cut them into four equal pieces, then extract the pulp very carefully, then finely cut the peels making strips approximately ½ cm wide.

Orange peel jams

Then place the orange strips in a pot, cover with water and add the salt, then bring to a boil for 10 minutes, remove after they are cooked, and place them in cold water to remove the salt.

Put the strips back in the pot with cold water and bring to a boil, then remove the orange strips, then place in clean, cold water and bring to a boil. You must repeat the procedure 4 times.

To make the syrup, you must mix the 500 g of sugar together with the water, once the boil breaks, add the strips of blanched oranges, then cook with the flame low until the strips are completely transparent.

To finish remove the strips and drain on a wire rack, proceed to sprinkle with sugar and let stand for 24 hours.

