The most common way to eat orange is to throw the peel, because here we show you all the benefits and how you can prepare a rich infusion.

April 04, 20207: 31 AM

Orange is one of the most consumed fruits worldwide, it is rich in vitamin C, but unfortunately many people are unaware of the large amount of nutrients that the orange peel has.

In addition, it favors digestion since the consumption of infusions from the orange peel alleviates stomach and intestinal problems, and it also has great anti-inflammatory properties.

Therefore it favors weight loss, this is due to its ability to eliminate fats, it helps lower cholesterol and it also has great properties to metabolize fat in the blood. For these reasons, we teach you how to prepare the peel infusion. orange.

Preparing an orange peel infusion is very easy, boil a cup of water, grate the peel of the orange, just use a tablespoon, which is the right amount for a cup of water.

Then let it boil for about five minutes and then let it rest for another three minutes. Remember that you can take it hot, you can also add some ice cubes a touch of honey if you prefer sweet and ready A fresh drink in just minutes!

