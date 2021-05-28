Don’t throw away leftovers or food scraps! Take advantage of them creatively with these surprising tricks | Life

Before you throw away unused food or leftover food, pay attention to these surprising tricks and discover how to take advantage of them in a creative way.

When we cook, there are parts of the food that we do not usually use in our recipes. This is what happens, for example, with the peels, stems and leaves of many fruits and vegetables, as well as with the skin of orange, lemon or kiwi, to give a few examples.

These parts of the food that we usually throw away have many health benefits. But, if you have decided to save them, you may not think of how you can take advantage of them to get the most out of them.

If you have this problem, you have come to the right place, because in this article we are going to give you some surprising tricks to use food scraps and food scraps in a creative way. Take note!

Make broth. A traditional trick to take advantage of food scraps is to make a broth with them. You can use the bones and pieces of meat that you are going to discard, bones and fish remains, as well as leaves and peels of vegetables and fruits. Add water and let it cook, and once it is ready you can freeze it to use when you are going to make a stew. The versatility of stale bread. Stale bread gives a lot of play in the kitchen. You can use it to make breadcrumbs, croutons or toast, bread pudding, French toast and countless other recipes. Amazing uses of coffee grounds. Coffee grounds are not a waste: they have incredible uses that will be of great use to you. You can use them as fertilizer for plants, to eliminate odors from hands and cabinets, to ward off insects and animals or as a natural exfoliant for the skin, among other examples.

Make fruit skin jam. The skin of the fruit has many properties, and if you don’t know what to do with it, an interesting option is to make jam. To do this, you just have to boil the peels for 25 or 30 minutes, strain to remove all the remains of the skin and then boil the remaining liquid over high heat with sugar and lemon juice. Then pour it into jars and let it cool. Make natural home air fresheners. Citrus peels have a very pleasant aroma and also absorb bad odors, so you can use them to make natural home air fresheners. Put them in the fridge or cupboards, for example.