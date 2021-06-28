Don’t think twice, this is the best navigation and maps application for Android Auto | Motor

Google has opened the doors of Android Auto to other third-party navigation systems. Google Maps and Waze now have competition.

Until now, Google Maps and Waze, both Google applications, were the only options that Android Auto users had to check routes on the road. But at the beginning of the year, Google released a new update with which to include new applications from the competition.

Apps like Tom Tom or Sygic have managed to integrate into this Google system for cars. It is a wide market in which they can reach a large number of users, but for that they must convince them that their application is better than the Google ones that they have been using for so long.

There are some factors why Google Maps stands out above the other applications on Android Auto, even more so than Waze. The internet giant has proposed to make its navigation application the most complete and secure tool compared to the others.

To achieve this advantage, as indicated by the Autoevolution website, Google has decided to keep Google Maps in a process of constant updating. Every week the application is updated with security improvements and bug fixes so that nothing fails when using it. In addition, users in the beta program have access to interesting news to test every few days.

One of those improvements that Google is working on so that Android Auto stands out above the rest of the alternatives on the market is the Driving Mode with which to turn Google Maps into the axis of the entire Android Auto system and would end up replacing it to unite more to the car with the phone in a simpler and cooler interface.

East Driving Mode prioritize some functions with large buttons to avoid distractions behind the wheel, but still have access to control over music, calls, and messages. It is in the testing phase but according to the information currently known, it may be a great bet for Google Maps users and its integration with the Google Assistant.

Another advantage that this application looks like is that is free, compared to other options that include paid versions. Even so, it must be taken into account that, in exchange for using the application without paying, Google makes a greater data crawl than that of other companies. If privacy is not a maxim for some user, Google is always a very interesting option for all these reasons.