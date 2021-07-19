“Don’t talk sh * t, you sh * t”

Tai Tuivasa knocked out Greg Hardy in 67 seconds at UFC 264 And he’s not willing to let me talk sh * t about him after he lost.

In the last hours “Bam Bam” made several publications on social networks sending a clear message to “The Prince of War”:

Notice

“Greg Hardy. Chicken dance, broooo. (Laughs) I’m going to leave this here! Or maybe I’ll go there and squash your other eye (laughs). You talk a lot, I’m going to end up on your back. I am the man who strikes back.

“The guy with the eye (laughs). Okay, I’m going to put my phone aside for a moment !!! But don’t talk shit after I fuck you !!! We can meet whenever and wherever you want.

With this victory Tai Tuivasa adds his third in a row and looks again towards the top of the UF heavyweightC. At the moment it is not in the Top 15 of the division but with the new update it will certainly enter. And since he is a fairly popular fighter, it will surely not be difficult for him to find a good match for his next visit to the Octagon. Meanwhile, Greg Hardy, who is also not in the Top 15, adds his second consecutive defeat for the first time in his career.

