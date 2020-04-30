Oasis He became one of the most famous alternative rock bands in the music industry. However, despite succeeding on the scene with hits like ‘Wonderwall’The group broke the hearts of millions of their fans after announce their separation due to internal problems.

Now during quarantine, Noel Gallagher He infected his faithful followers with genuine joy after find an Oasis song that I thought I’d lost forever. The composer used his social networks to break the news and tell details of this work.

According to what the artist revealed, this theme is titled ‘Don’t stop’And there is currently only one version circulating on some digital platforms, which is simply a sound check the band did in Hong Kong a long time ago.

Gallagher used Oasis’ official Instagram account to tell fans about all the free space he had during the isolation and the good results it gave him. In the middle of a search and organization of the records that he has in his house, he never thought of running into this song.

“Like the rest of the world, I’ve had infinite time to kill lately, so I thought I would finally see and find what was in the hundreds of CDs that I have unchecked in boxes around the whole house“Wrote the musician in the post that already exceeds more than 50,000 likes on the social network.

“I came across an old demo that I thought was lost forever. So that I know there is only one version of this song ‘out there’ from an Oasis soundcheck in Hong Kong 15 years ago?Noel added to the text.

Among the comments he added about this surprise, Gallagher says he does not know what date this recording is from, as he has no data written to CD. For him this type of situation is the work of destiny.

“I know some of you would love this song, so we thought about putting it ‘out there’ for you to enjoy and discuss. It will be on the internet from midnight“He said, while giving a few words of support to all people so they can deal with the confinement.

