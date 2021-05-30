Don’t miss the trailer for ‘Jungle Cruise’

Although in principle it was going to arrive in July 2020, the film will be in theaters on July 30, 2021 The character of Blunt, in search of a tree with healing properties

More than a year after the first trailer for the film was released, Disney has shown the second preview of ‘Jungle Cruise’, starring Dwayne johnson Y Emily blunt.

The long delay is the result of repeated changes to the release date. The film was originally aimed to be a box office hit on July 24, 2020. But then a pandemic came, and the film has finally made it to its current date, namely July 30, 2021.

The new trailer offers much more action on board than the first. It shows Johnson’s captain, Frank Wolff, and Blunt’s intrepid researcher, Dr. Lily Houghton, traveling downstream in search of a tree with healing properties.

The film is based on the attraction in the Disneyland park, in which a small boat travels a river through the jungle, going through a multitude of dangers. In the new plot, Lily travels from London to the Amazon rainforest. There, she will hire Frank’s services to guide her downstream in La Quila, her ramshackle little boat. Lily’s mission is to find an ancient tree with unprecedented healing powers that could change the rhombus of medicine. In this epic quest, the strange couple must face all kinds of dangers and supernatural forces that are hidden in this mysterious path.

The trailer was released just one day after Disneyland announced the reopening of the attraction on which the film is loosely based. The renewed Jungle Cruise will be ready on June 16.

On the other hand, Johnson continues to comply with his productions at the time of promotion and published a fun introduction that he and Blunt recorded in the new images for their 240 million followers on Instagram.

Glenn Ficarra, John Requa and Michael Green came up with the story of The Jungle Cruise. Edgar ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons Y Paul giamatti They are also on the Disney adventure.

