Don’t miss the Strawberry Moon! | Tec Review

The month of June will not come to an end without first lighting up the sky with a Strawberry Moon or Pink Moon.

This will be the last in a series of four supermoons recorded from March to June. The phenomenon will occur this Thursday 24 June and the morning of Friday 25.

How is the supermoon or strawberry moon produced?



A supermoon occurs when this natural satellite is in the full phase and at the same time is located very close to its perigee, that is, it orbits at the closest point to Earth.

Since we cannot see a new Moon (except when it eclipses the Sun), what draws the attention of the public are the super full moonsas this is when the full Moon appears near its largest and brightest each year.

According to a statement from the General Directorate of Diffusion and Communication of the UNAM, when the Moon is in perigee and there is also a full Moon, we can see it 14% larger and up to 30% brighter.

Why is it called a strawberry or pink supermoon?

According to NASA, the term “supermoon” was coined by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979 and refers to a new or full Moon that occurs when the Moon is at 90% perigee, its closest approach to Earth.

The many names by which the Moon is known in its full phase have to do with human activities and customs.

When it is said “Strawberry Moon” the name has to do with the harvest of this fruit.; the name “Pink Moon” could come from the roses that bloom at this time of year.

The supermoon of this month is the last phenomenon of this type in the year and the first great astronomical event of the summer and it will be appreciated, if the sky conditions allow it, at night and in the early hours of June 25.

Also, don’t forget that on Sunday June 27 we will be able to see another phenomenon from Mexico, the conjunction of the Moon and Saturn.

According to the Institute of Astronomy of the UNAM, it will occur at 04:30 in the morning, and it will be seen with the naked eye if the weather conditions allow it.