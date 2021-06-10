in World

Don’t miss the ‘Ring of Fire’ Eclipse; we tell you where to see it

MEXICO CITY

Today is a special Thursday, well today a one-of-a-kind solar eclipse occurred.

It’s called Ring of Fire and darkened various regions of our planet.

What will happen?

The moon is at its peak, at the farthest point from the earth and due to this great distance it will not be able to cover the entire face of the Sun, which it will produce an effect of bright rings of light around the satellite.

Will it be seen in Mexico?

Unfortunately not, but you will be able to watch it thanks to online broadcasts.

Where can it be seen?

Canada Greenland Arctic Ocean Siberia Europe United States

We leave you some tips to see it if you are in any of these regions:

Here we leave you a live broadcast:

