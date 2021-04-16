Don’t miss the Pink Supermoon in April: How and when to see it?

We are in the middle of the fourth month of the year, the month of April, which will bring us one of the astronomical phenomena of everything that remains of 2021.

We refer to the Pink Supermoon, which will adorn the night sky in the final days of April.

The first thing you should know is that the Pink Supermoon is known in this way thanks to some native tribes of the United States, since its arrival coincides with the flowering of the plant called mossy phlox, which is characterized by having small flowers that have shades between pink and purple.

In addition, this pink Supermoon in April will be the largest of the whole year, so it will attract the attention of both professional astronomers and those who like to observe this type of phenomenon around the world.

NASA has explained that the pink Supermoon only occurs when it coincides with perigee, this means that it is when the natural satellite of the Earth is closest.

According to information from the Space Agency, the 2021 Supermoon may be visible on April 26 and 27, and will begin at 9 p.m. (Central Time).

This moon will be 30% larger and 14% brighter, scientists announce. For those who love the moon and want to see it or take a picture of it that night it could be the great opportunity.

