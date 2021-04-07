Don’t miss all the details of this week’s celebrity fashion – April

Salma Hayek explores her bohemian side

The Mexican star has just joined the cast of the long-awaited film “House Of Gucci” and, how could it be otherwise, went for a walk through the streets of Rome promoting the Gucci brand in one of its latest models. The elegant white silk maxi dress with a multi-colored flower print has a very loose caftan-style cut, ideal for warmer days, and lots of ruffles for that unique bohemian touch. Salma paired it with low-top nude sandals, a classic black leather bag, and rose-tinted gold sunglasses to accentuate the look.

Rihanna and her exclusive look

The creator of the “Fenty” brand always gives us fabulous fashion moments and her latest outing in search of books was no exception. RiRi delighted us by parading an exclusive model of jeans with feathers and colored beads designed by Tom Ford for Gucci in 1999, which is currently worth more than $ 15 thousand dollars. She paired it with an eccentric Benny Andallo fur hat, a white T-shirt, snakeskin heels and closed the look with a Fendi beaded baguette bag, which added another $ 6,500 to her exclusive look.

Heidi Klum well spring

The German supermodel and driver welcomes spring in style wearing a fun patterned jumpsuit, one of the celebrities’ favorite garments for this season. We love this beautiful short-sleeved model with a belt and poppy print from the brand Zimmermann! The fashion expert completed the outfit with a luxurious pink Hermes bag, aviator-style sunglasses and coral-colored heeled sandals.

Naomi Campbell never loses style

Whether on the runway or on an ordinary day, the iconic model is always stylish and completely elegant. Naomi showed off her fashionista credentials in an all-black look, combining an imposing leather coat, a stylish bag, leggings and sneakers with loose laces. To close the spectacular look, she added a brown headband that would seem to blend in with her hair.

Sofía Vergara with all the glamor

The beautiful 48-year-old Colombian actress came to the filming of her reality show “America’s Got Talent” like a diva and with an air of old Hollywood. Sofia chose a fitted leopard midi dress with puffed sleeves and large buttons from Dolce & Gabanna; a matching bag also from the firm, black heels and retro-style sunglasses, always ready for the cameras!

Kylie Jenner looks like she came from another planet

The cosmetic mogul chose a super striking catsuit that made her look like she had come from another planet to go out to dinner in Los Angeles. The one-piece with futuristic airs and its matching coat are by designer Pierre-Louis Auvray; The 23-year-old combined it with pink metallic stilettos by Alexandre Vauthier and a baby pink Hermes mini bag.

Olivia Palermo walks her dog in style

The quintessential “it girl” wasted style with her combination while walking her dog Mr. Butler through the streets of New York. Olivia opted for black leather-effect culottes, a rust-colored shirt closed to the neck, delicate black ballerinas with sparkling rhinestones, square-framed lenses and, for an extra chic and feminine touch, she added a long colored coat. pink with bows on the sides of Smythe.

Jessica Alba and her wicker bag

The actress and beauty guru went shopping with her daughter Honor, in a chic and relaxed look of a Rebecca Minkoff striped black and white sweatshirt, black cargo pants and leather flip flops. But without a doubt the star of the outfit was her beautiful bag with woven wicker details from the brand Mehry Mu, a material that is in trend and will surely become the rage of the season.

Rihanna has the Caribbean in her blood and on her clothes

The 33-year-old singer wore a very tropical look while shopping in Beverly Hills. Rihanna wore a Celine Hawaiian shirt originally designed for men, but the beautiful Barbadian knew how to wear it with a lot of femininity, unbuttoned over a super-short denim skirt from Random Identities and pink boxers from Erl. She completed her look with white heeled sandals with a gold bracelet by Amina Muaddi, a neon green mask and retro-style black and white checkered sunglasses.