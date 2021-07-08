Don’t look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe in chronological order

There is always the temptation to gobble it up in chronological order all the installments of a saga like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that is, to see their movies and series according to the events that count. Linear stories are as old as the expressive capacities and imagination to make up stories of human beings. These are the simplest and most understandable, but also those with less incentive if we except the use of parallelism in montage.

Contemporary narratives continue with this structure for the most part, but we have a lot of time experimenting through analepsis and prolepsis or flashbacks and flashforwards, in addition to flash sideways and their alternative events, as in the sixth season of that extraordinary television fiction that is Lost (JJ Abrams, Damon Lindelof and Jeffrey Lieber, 2004-2010).

The adventures about the survivors of Oceanic Flight 815 are a priceless compendium of these anachronistic games; and they are developed in each one of the concrete works of which we speak. But time jumps like this can also be analyzed in the macrostructure of a franchise any; for example, in the order of Marvel movies and series.

The plans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Marvel studios

In any case, due to this same planning by the executive producer Kevin Feige, the great superhero puppeteer, and his private writers and directors, one should not go into the chapters of the saga altering the established order of premiere; in theaters and on the Disney Plus streaming platform. And the reason is very simple but very categorical. Each of the films and television installments are written with no doubt in mind what has already been done before.

There is not only references to specific elements of the Marvel Cinematic Universe impossible to understand without having seen what has been released previously. Spectators can’t react even before those who do not need preparatory explanations; not as if they already knew them from having swallowed the previous movies and series in which they appear.

What is not understood with the chronological order

Marvel studios

If one does not swallow The Avengers (Joss Whedon, 2012) immediately after Captain America: The First Avenger (Joe Johnston, 2011) instead of seeing the five films that correspond according to the chronology, the post-credit scene the second remains off the hook. And, if you put Captain Marvel (Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, 2019), second in chronological order, and you don’t know the end of Avengers: Infinity War (Joe and Anthony Russo, 2018), you can’t understand yours.

On the other hand, the post-credit scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp (Peyton Reed, 2018), whose main plot takes place before Thor: Ragnarok (Taika Waititi, 2017) inclusive, cannot be assimilated at all. without being aware of what is happening in Infinity War. And, since we refer to this matter, we must point out that the Black Widow (Cate Shortland, 2021), a film that is situated in the chronology between Captain America: Civil War (Russo Brothers, 2016) and Infinity War, it is unintelligible without keeping in mind what happened in Avengers: Endgame (Russo Brothers, 2019) and, in addition, in the episodes of Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Malcolm Spellman, 2021).

The emotional baggage

Marvel studios

But, in addition, if the above were not enough, with the chronological order we deprive ourselves of emotional baggage on certain characters, and we do not respond to their interventions as the filmmakers have planned.

The construction of the filmic drama considers all these questions; And if gimmicky stories like those in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are prevented from arriving as planned, destroys their effectiveness to some extent. Especially if it is the first time they see each other one after the other; but the same happens if the objective is to remember them after a good number of years since their premiere.

