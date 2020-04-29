President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday night that he had a guaranteed right by law not to publicly disclose the results of his examination of the new coronavirus to the public, which was previously announced to have given a negative result, stressing that he did not lie.

“You never saw me here crawling, with a runny nose. I didn’t have, damn, I don’t lie,” he said, in an interview with journalists at the entrance to the Palácio da Alvorada, noting that the law guarantees the anonymity of this information. “Why should it be any different for me?” asked the head of the federal executive.

The newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo obtained in court a decision to compel the president to publicly disclose the report of his coronavirus result.

The president was asked about the fact that the country surpassed on Tuesday the number of deaths of China by Covid-19. Brazil has already registered 5,017 deaths, while the Asian country – the initial center of the pandemic – has 4,633 confirmed deaths, according to official figures.

“So what? I’m sorry, what do you want me to do? I’m a Messiah, but I don’t do a miracle,” he said.

According to the president, it is up to Health Minister Nelson Teich to discuss plans for the pandemic and repeated that 70% of the Brazilian population will be infected by the virus.

Bolsonaro said that the “second wave” will now come, the result of unemployment resulting from the paralysis of economic activities to reduce the spread of the virus. He said that emergency aid of 600 reais to informals and other categories exceeded initial expectations and the bill will reach 100 billion reais, which will weigh on the government and that one day this bill will have to be paid.

The president said that the problem of unemployment is “very serious” and that it is necessary to prepare for the resumption of economic activity, since they “tightened too much” in relation to social restraint measures and that “the problem is there”.

Bolsonaro also said that, if necessary, he will talk to the Minister of Health about actions to ease social isolation.

