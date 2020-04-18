“We are what we eat” this phrase known worldwide and whose author is Ludwig Feuerbach, German philosopher and anthropologist. Refers to the fact that our organisms respond to food

Currently food and especially nutrition through it, is the focus of most scientific research, this is due to the need to make the most of food to provide health and well-being.

Just as athletes increase their performance with a balanced diet, an individual anywhere in the world can avoid premature aging by choosing to eat the following foods frequently:

Sushi: the wide variety of foods rich in nutrients used in this preparation of Japanese origin, such as salmon, algae or soy, have substances such as selenium or omega 3 that reduce the effects caused by free radicals, responsible agents from premature aging.

Garlic and onion: These two foods cannot be missed in the kitchen due to their high content of flavonoids, a substance that, once ingested, travels through the bloodstream and is excreted through the skin and lungs, helping tissue regeneration.

Olive oil: this oil is key in the diet thanks to its balance of monounsaturated and oleic fatty acids, which help to improve blood pressure, regulate blood fat and decrease blood pressure, what is intended with this food is that the blood is impeccable and passively flowing to adequately oxygenate facial skin.

Other ideal foods to win the race at the time are: oats, broccoli, blueberries, blackberries, strawberries, raspberries, serrano ham, chocolate and turmeric, all these foods are rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, so do not hesitate to include the minus one of them in your daily diet.

