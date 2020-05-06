There are 7 types of cheese in the world that are subclassified in relation to age, each one more delicious than the previous one in texture, flavor and aroma. However, this time we want to teach you how to make a rich cheese so that you can start your adventure in this aromatic culinary field.

May 06, 202016: 33 PM

Today we will teach you how to make a delicious and delicious cheese in a few minutes. It’s very easy! For this reason we recommend that you look for pencil and paper so that you write down this procedure.

Ingredients

2 liters of pasteurized liquid milk (not long-lasting or vegetable milks)

75 grams of plain yogurt or sour cream

1/4 cup lemon juice

1 teaspoon of salt (Optional)

preparation:

To start this entertaining preparation you will need a large stainless steel pot and reserve a cup of milk. Do not forget!

In the pot you will have to cook the milk until small bubbles and smoke begin to appear. This process is expected to take 22 minutes

Next, take the cup of milk that we reserve and add the yogurt or sour cream (mix very carefully and freely)

Subsequently, add the milk with yogurt or sour cream to the pot. As soon as you do it you will notice how this liquid separates and in a matter of seconds the curd we need will appear, in the same way a yellowish serum will be separated from the curd.

After the aforementioned, you must remove the pot from the fire and carefully remove the curd that we have obtained

Remember to remove all the excess milk from the curd with the help of a well-pressed strainer or a cloth

Subsequently, place this food in a cup and carefully add the salt to taste and mix with a kitchen implement or with your hands

If you want to leave your ricotta cheese ready, if on the contrary you want a hard cheese you must press it with the help of a cloth for a whole night so that it is hard and firm

Note

When adding the lemon, the milk should be cut immediately but if this does not happen, you must add a little more acid to make the milk separate well. Do not forget!

.