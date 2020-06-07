‘Tenet’ is one of the most anticipated films of this year, but although everyone is waiting for it, the truth is that no one has any idea what Christopher Nolan’s new project is about, since This is what Kenneth Branagh implied when he spoke about his participation in ‘Tenet’.

Currently, Christopher Nolan’s next film, it is still expected to continue with its original release date.But that has not removed all the secrecy that has surrounded the feature film.

For now, only two trailers have been seen, where the vast majority of the details surrounding the film remain a mystery. Apparently, it was thought that this mystery would end once the film is released, but everything seems that this will not be the case, since part of the cast of the movie not sure what the movie is about, while others are not sure what the role of their characters is.

Various actors involved in the film such as Robert Pattinson, They have mentioned that the film is so confusing that at times they did not know what they were doing.. And now, according to an interview conducted by the Total Film portal at Kenneth Branagh, the actor talked about ‘Tenet’, and recently said that not sure if he’s the villain in the movie.

“Given the nature of it, since Chris reinvents the wheel to some extent here, a lot of people start to get involved with the John David Washington character in the two expected ways … so you might expect him to be an antagonist … but then the story doesn’t follow exactly what you might expect as the story unfolds. I’m not kidding, I read this script more times than I’ve read anything else I’ve worked on. It was like doing the Times crossword puzzle every day, I guess. Except the movie and the script didn’t expect, nor did they need, to be an expert, “Branagh said.

With these statements, everything seems to indicate that when it comes to protagonists and antagonists, the public will be left to guess throughout the film who’s who. If everything goes as planned, ‘Tenet’ will hit all theaters on July 17 of this year.