Don’t keep the umbrella! Yellow alert in 8 municipalities due to rain

MEXICO CITY.- The Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC) alerted by the rains of up to 29 millimeters are expected in the Álvaro Obregón, Cuajimalpa, Magdalena Contreras, Milpa Alta, Tlalpan, Iztapalapa, Tláhuac and Xochimilco mayors.

Firefighters have already reported flooding in roads and homes in areas such as Santa Martha Acatitla in Iztapalapa, Napoles in Benito Juárez and falling trees and branches in Tlalpan, Álvaro Obregón, Coyoacán, among others.

The SGIRPC reported that the early morning rain on Monday generated 52 floods throughout Mexico City.

#AlertaAmarilla is updated due to the persistence of rains in the demarcations of @AlcaldiaAO, @Cuajimalpa, @ALaMagdalenaC, @GobMilpaAlta and @TlalpanAl. It is maintained in @Alc_Iztapalapa, @Alc_Tlahuac and @ XochimilcoAl. # LaPrentaciónEsNuestraFuerza pic.twitter.com/aAucJHBN6w – Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and PC (@SGIRPC_CDMX) June 14, 2021

Mexico City’s C5 reported widespread light rain in Mexico City.

#AlMomento Light rain in Mexico City. # OperativoLluvias2021 @SacmexCDMX @SGIRPC_CDMX #TrabajandoJuntos # 911CDMX. – C5 CDMX (@ C5_CDMX) June 14, 2021

