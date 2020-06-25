The Amazon Fire TV Stick is on sale, and it’s time to buy it if you don’t have one

If you don’t have a Smart TV, you can make your television have applications, internet connection and millions of leisure hours guaranteed through devices such as Amazon’s Amazon Fire TV Stick, a simple device that connects to the HDMI of your television, and that we can control through its remote control, which even has voice control if we activate the option.

During this week, both the Amazon Fire TV Stick and its variant for 4K televisions are on sale, and it is the best opportunity you have to make your normal television become a smart device in which to be able to see all the content you want just by having an internet connection, so you can access your favorite subscription services, as well as free others like YouTube.

Amazon Fire TV Stick reduced to one of its best prices

With the Amazon Fire TV Stick you can have Netflix, HBO, Prime Video, Spotify, YouTube and many more services on your television, even if it is not smart, and in this way you can give it years of life, as well as open a huge range of content so that you can see it, something that, if it is not smart, is not so simple. This Amazon Fire TV Stick is life insurance in this regard.

And it is that, in this you will be able to download applications like the ones we have just mentioned, but not only that, but also you can have your own network at home to watch the movies you have on your computer from television thanks to services like Plex, And this is something that, if you get it right, can be the definitive solution to boredom.

As we have mentioned, the device comes with Alexa integrated, and this means that you can synchronize it with your Amazon Echo, as well as ask it for an infinity of things, how to set alarms or put your favorite series. The possibilities that this device has are immense.

It is a very good alternative to Chromecast and that it offers us a wide range of entertainment possibilities, so it is very worthwhile if you do not have a Smart TV at home.

This is an offer available at the time of article posting. Discounts may vary depending on stock and store demand.

