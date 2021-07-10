Don’t have a car for your kids’ graduation caravan? This company lends you one

MEXICO CITY

Due to the pandemic, many children had to do their graduations online and say goodbye to their friends through a camera, other schools allowed them to do caravans So that the little ones could go out with their parents in cars and thus with a healthy distance to be able to celebrate.

The graduation ceremony is an illusion for the little ones who have had to stay in their homes for practically the entire school year, to avoid contagion.

In Veracruz, the Volkswagen company wanted to contribute to this event so awaited by the students and launched an invitation for the parents of the graduates.

The firm wrote on its social networks “if you don’t have a car for your graduation caravan, contact us and we will take them.”

VW detailed that this gesture of help is totally free, Those interested only have to send a WhatsApp and schedule a date and time.

In other public schools, teachers invested part of their resources to be able to pass and celebrate briefly with each student. This is how they rented a van so that all the school workers would arrive with gifts:

They brought the little ones in sachets with cookies and other goodies.

Personnel from a preschool campus had the idea of ​​touring the pupils’ houses one by one in a parade to celebrate with them their mini-graduation.

Other companies offered various services such as decoration of vehicles with balloons, bottles and endless accessories to take the little ones for a walk and thus celebrate the end of a school year, in this case they did have a cost and some were so high that the parents could not wear agree.

