NEW YORK, Apr 15 (.) – When a three-year-old patient from New York pediatrician Greg Gulbransen dislocated her arm, he told her parents not to take her to an emergency center, fearing that would expose the family. at the risk of getting COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Instead, he told them to meet in the family front yard, where he put the girl’s arm back into position. “It is very easy to do, but it made a huge difference for them,” he said.

Gulbransen has had to rethink the way he practices pediatrics on Long Island since the coronavirus crisis began.

“We are at the center of the storm,” said Gulbransen. His practice remains open and he now receives some non-pediatric patients who have had trouble finding a doctor.

He said he physically rearranged his practice to keep sick patients away from healthy ones. Other recent adjustments include telemedicine, although he is uncertain how insurance reimbursements will work with such inquiries.

He added that he is concerned that his pediatric patients acquire the same anxieties as their parents, as well as the health and financial well-being of his team.

New York state, the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States, recorded a death toll from coronavirus that exceeded 10,000 as of Tuesday, out of more than 28,000 across the country.

Cases involving children are “minuscule compared to adults, although some of the cases (of minors) can be very serious,” said Dr. Lorry Rubin, director of pediatric infectious diseases at Cohen Children’s Medical Center. , part of the Northwell Health network.

Sometimes previously healthy children, often teenagers, can develop pneumonia “and that can be serious and possibly lead to the need for oxygen or respiratory support,” Rubin said.

Because the New York health system is devoting most of its capacity to treating coronavirus patients, Gulbransen does not want to take risks. His motto is: “Whatever you do, don’t send someone from this office to the emergency room.”

(Report by Lucas Jackson; Written by Bernadette Baum; Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)