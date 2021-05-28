“Don’t go!”, The plea of ​​an abandoned child on the US-Mexico border

“Do not go!”. Without letting go of his teddy bear and waving his hand, a boy shouts at the woman who just left him abandoned at night on the border between Mexico and the United States.

With a bright moon and the Rio Grande practically dry, Thursday night looks perfect to cross illegally from Mexico’s Ciudad Juárez to the American El Paso, heavily guarded by the United States border patrol.

The minor arrives accompanied by a couple and plays carefree until the woman takes him to the United States.

Scared, he begins to scream in despair, observes an AFP journalist.

“He is five years old,” the woman whispers to the reporter’s questions before stammering that the child’s parents are in the United States.

Hearing the boy’s screams, the woman briefly returns, but ends up leaving him alone.

“Here, here! Nerd! Don’t go, no! ”Shouts the boy, who at times loses his voice from the effort to make himself heard from a natural elevation on the other side of the river.

The boy’s screaming and crying attract members of the border patrol, who after a few brief questions put the boy into a truck and take him away from the site.

The woman ignores questions from the AFP about the minor’s nationality, who however, due to his brief expressions, seems to have a Mexican accent.

In the border areas, cases of undocumented Mexicans in the United States are known to ask relatives or human traffickers to take their children to the border area so they can pick them up there.

After the arrival of Democrat Joe Biden As president of the United States, the number of migrants trying to cross illegally from Mexico has multiplied. In April alone, 17,171 unaccompanied minors were found.

As part of the more flexible measures adopted by Biden, children who arrive unaccompanied remain in the United States, unlike adults who are deported after being detained.

In April, some 178,000 arrests of undocumented immigrants were registered on the border with Mexico, mostly Central Americans, the highest figure in 20 years, according to US authorities.