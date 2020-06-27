In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

This summer it will be possible to travel past the coronavirus quarantine and with it millions of people will leave their homes for a few weeks to travel to another location. If you are one of the lucky ones who will get away from all the past, do not forget that who does not go on vacation are thieves. Secure your home with this TP-Link WiFi camera taking advantage of this offer.

The TP-Link Tapo C200 camera is already on Amazon for only € 29.90 and with free shipping. It is a cheap camera, with a 1080p sensor and now you can take it with you with a discount of 10 €.

Home surveillance camera with WiFi, night vision, motion detection, 2-way audio and with TP-Link rotating head. Connect to the camera live from anywhere on the planet and monitor your home.

It is a camera that closely resembles that of Xiaomi, but with full integration into the TP-Link cloud network. The camera has 360º movement for your objective, so you can control the frame remotely from its mobile application.

Dispose of night vision and a system Motion detection that will automatically warn you at the moment of detecting some strange movement by means of a notification. You may use it to control your pets or maybe as a baby monitorThat is why these 2 functions are important.

You can listen to what is happening at all times and send audio alerts thanks to its two-way audio system. It is also fully compatible with Alexa, so you can control it with your voice. Store videos directly in a microSD card of up to 128 GB.

This camera can become your only witness in the worst case if you leave your home unattended. But also your best ally to control your children or your pets.

You have it available for only € 29.90 on Amazon and shipping is totally free for all customers. If you also sign up for Amazon Prime, which you can try for free for 30 days, you get it with fast shipping.

Its competitor, the Xiaomi Mi Home Smart Security Camera 360º, is available on Amazon for € 33.80. It is not a bad price,

