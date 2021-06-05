don’t go blank

More and more gamers are abandoning the classic gaming peripherals with dark and angular aesthetics for other more elegant lines and light colors. And is that with options such as the new Newskill Scylla Ivory, the latest reissue of the star wireless headphones of the Spanish brand, without a doubt the change is more than tempting.

Specifications Newskill Scylla Ivory

Controller

53mm dynamic speaker with neodymium magnets

Speaker

Oval circumaural closed at the back

Impedance

32 Ω

Sensitivity

98 ± 4dB SPL / mW (at 1kHz)

Harmonic distortion

<2% Connectivity

Wireless via 2.4 GHz USB dongle and analog via 1.2 meter 3.5mm jack cable

Drums

1000 mAh with autonomy up to 12 hours of use

Weight

345 grams

Price

99.95 euros Microphone

Element

Electret condenser 4.0 x 1.5mm

Polar pattern

Omndirectional

Sensitivity

-42 dBv (0 dB = 1 V / Pa, 1 kHz)

.

The first thing that strikes us about these headphones is their elegant design with a one-piece plastic headband, only interrupted by the presence of a padding for the upper part of the head, covered with a synthetic leather material. And it is that the Newskill Scylla Ivory present us a mixed use of black and white colors, the first predominant, being the only one of the Ivory family to keep the black pads on a renewed structure bathed almost completely in white.

In addition, although we were talking about simpler and more sober lines, as a good gaming peripheral we will have the presence of an RGB backlight inside and around the two company logos, located in the central part of the ear muffs, and which we can control and customize directly from the integrated controls, without the need to install any software.

Thus reaching their earmuffs, the Newskill Scylla Ivory promise us extra comfortable ear cushions accompanied by some speakers with premium stereo sound prepared for any type of frequencies, allowing us to obtain clear and high quality sounds, and an immersive sensation key to take advantage of each game.

Within this section, it is worth highlighting the slightly oval earmuff shape instead of the classic round headphones, which results in a much more ergonomic space for the ears, surrounding them comfortably and completely. that we can even combine them with the use of an additional intraural headset, a fairly recurring practice among some streamers, and that will allow us to separate the audio output of the game and our voice chat in a really simple way.

As I always like to emphasize in this type of analysis, in this case wearing the headphones with glasses is quite comfortableAlthough the ear muffs are not as loose as in other headphones, the padding will help to a great extent to avoid the effect of “floating glasses”, notably reducing the pressure on them.

Having seen the main aspects of these headphones, we finally move on to the most important point: their use. The resulting sound is quite fresh., even despite the absence of its own software to adjust the equalization, with more than correct results for all frequencies both within games, and when listening to music or watching series.

Starting with its main orientation, one of the games that I like to always test any headset with is Final Fantasy XIV. Beyond being a title that I love to spend hours on, it is a very good example to test the capacity and clarity of any speaker, and that is due to the large number of environmental effects such as rain, footfalls on soil, water or snow, or the saturation of skills characteristic of MMOs, add a rich and varied soundtrack.

However, we have also carried out other tests with titles such as Fortnite, Apex Legends, COD: Warfare or Chivalry 2, titles in which we have a huge amount of directional environmental sounds, and that have allowed us to really test the possibilities they offer. these headsets for competitive multiplayer gaming.

In general terms, both for the reproduction of music and effects and for the cambates and the location of enemies, The Newskill Scylla Ivory have behaved in a more than remarkable way at all times, with a very clear sound in which we can easily differentiate the entire spectrum of high and medium tones, without losing a good depth for the bass.

Something that we will notice again in the face of its ease in the field of multimedia reproduction, where the results will continue to be just as good, allowing us to enjoy any musical or cinematographic genre at the highest level.

However, the absence of an active cancellation for its microphone stands out. In contrast, the fact that the Newskill Scylla Ivory equip an omni-directional pickup pattern microphone with an anti-pop foam pom pom, makes the voice heard quite naturally and clearly without allowing any ambient noise to creep in. Although it is true that we will depend to a large extent on the orientation towards our mouth, since just a few millimeters of difference will make a big difference.

On the other hand, although we have focused most of our tests on PC use, thanks to its dual connectivity with the 3.5mm analog jack cable, the Newskill Scylla Ivory will also offer us the possibility of using them with other devices such as PS4 and PS5 consoles, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S, Nintendo Switch, and even with any smartphone or tablet.

In this way, these earphones become a truly versatile device, and a great ally for our day to day.







Other integrated controls for WiFi mode allow us to activate or deactivate the microphone, if we deactivate it, a red light will turn on at the tip to indicate that nothing is being heard. It is also possible to change the RGB lighting from a button dedicated to that task. At least to this day, Newskill does not offer software for this model, so there is no possibility of configuring these elements from Windows.

The equalizer cannot be managed either. The built-in equalizer has a button that lets you switch between different equalization preset, when changing from one to the other a “beep” is heard (each time we press the button), that means that it has been changed between one equalization and another, but not we will be able to know which mode we are using making it quite confusing to switch between modes.

In summary, The Newskill Scylla Ivory is postulated as a quite interesting option for those who already have a setup with the brand’s products, who are looking for well-designed headphones, who want to make the leap to wireless headphones without sacrificing other forms of connectivity.

However, it is true that given its price, it still we could have expected some additional little improvements, that although they do not preclude an already remarkable experience of use, they could have turned them into an outstanding device.

Being one of the latest additions to its catalog, we can already find the Newskill Scylla Ivory headphones available for purchase through the official website of the brand, with a starting price of 99.95 euros, a figure that will be shared with other local distributors such as PcComponentes and Amazon.

Final assessment

Design and build quality9

Installation and software7.5