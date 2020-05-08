..- Without hugs or kisses, only with virtual greetings and flowers arrived by courier. This is how the Mexican authorities expect millions of citizens to celebrate on Sunday, May 10, the massive Mother’s Day, which this year will coincide with the coronavirus spreading peak.

Mother’s Day, which began to be celebrated in Mexico in 1922 called by the government and a national newspaper, It is one of the dates of highest consumption in restaurants and greater circulation of vehicles with families who go to see their mothers at their homes to entertain them with delicious dishes.

To avoid the hubbub and the consequent risk of contagion from the virus that emerged in China last December and that in Mexico has left more than 2,700 dead, the Mexico City government has proposed a different celebration.

“Do not expose it, take care of it and do not go to visit it”Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said in a tweet with the hashtag #MUEVELAFECHA for July 10. The government of the capital announced for May 10 the virtual festival “From Heart to Heart”, lasting 12 hours, with artists and the traditional “Mañanitas” for mothers.

The city authorities also ordered the Jamaica market closing, the largest flower selling point in the megalopolis, and the capital’s cemeteries, to which the population flocks to remember their deceased mothers and grandmothers.

Similar steps are being taken across the country to avoid crowds in a day that coincides with the dates in which, according to official projections, the highest rate of contagion of the virus will occur.

Meanwhile, Modelo brewery will bring rancher singer Alejandro Fernández to the addresses of all Mexico, with an online concert which is promoting an initiative to help restaurants and bars survive, by purchasing gift cards for future beer consumption.

Jaime Zamora, who works in a bank and resides in the populous State of Mexico, next to the capital, was not going to eat out because he lives with his mother, but he will not receive his sister’s family like every year. “I think he will stay at home, we will talk on the phone,” he told . on Thursday.

An aunt who lives closer nor will he attend the celebrationalthough he had promised. “She lives alone and we have not seen her since the quarantine began (…) As she had a heart attack recently because she is more delicate, she is in the risk groups, and I do not know if it is correct,” she added.

The Confederation of National Chambers of Commerce, Services and Tourism assured that the commercial and services sector could stop receiving that day 36,000 million pesos (about 1,500 million dollars), 80% of the economic spill from the previous year.

