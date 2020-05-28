The world is experiencing the greatest work-from-home experiment in history. The list of major companies that allow their employees to work from home, even after the pandemic, continues to grow to change the future of work.

Companies like Shopify, Twitter, Coinbase, Spotify, and Facebook have announced that they will expand their work-from-home policies, or even allow employees to permanently telecommute. Given the possibility of working from home in the “new normal”, many have wondered if this “is the end of office spaces.”

Experts in commercial real estate spaces say it is too early to ring the bells for the death of life in a cubicle.

“What we see in the current environment is a mix,” said Nick Dauphinee, executive director of occupational services at Colliers, Canada.

Dauphinee said some of her clients were wondering whether or not they would need the same amount of space they were renting before the pandemic. However, other clients will continue to rent the same amount of space, or even increase their surface while they extend their businesses or need more space to apply social distancing measures. “It is a very important and specific sector of companies.”

Companies seek to expand their surface to adapt to social distancing as opposed to the usual strategy of putting as many people as possible in the smallest amount of space possible to reduce rental costs.

Office vacancies in major Canadian cities were historically low during the pandemic. According to market reports from CBRE, the vacancy rate for Toronto offices for the first quarter of 2020 was 2%. Office rents in downtown Toronto averaged $ 36.16 per square meter. Other cities with low availability include Vancouver (3.9%) and Montreal (6.3%). The company stated that this record low vacancy rate was driving rents up.

Olenik does not expect a massive long-term change when it comes to demand and office prices.

“We are going to have a strong market and I think there will continue to be strong demand for office space, which will keep prices where they are,” he said.

Last month, Statistics Canada reported that approximately 4.7 million Canadians who normally do not work from home did so between March 22 and March 28. Research Co., a Vancouver-based survey company, reported in an online survey that 65% of Canadians who work from home hope to do more when the covid-19 pandemic has passed. If Canadians continue to feel this way when the country returns to normal, companies may have to adjust their plans to have offices to accommodate the new reality.

Even if some people did not return to the offices, the sector does not expect the demand for these spaces to disappear. Many tech companies have grown during covid-19. Dauphinee said these clients can move into empty spaces if some companies stop renting offices.

“If there is money, they could be quickly absorbed by the expanding companies.”

While office spaces are not expected to undergo profound changes, the same cannot be said for downtown retailers that rely on office workers, be they restaurants and cafes or dry cleaning and renovation services.

“An immense part of their business was driven by the captive audience in the offices above.”

