Don’t expect to use AirTags to pick up your luggage at the airport: they aren’t useful there either

We continue talking about what is undoubtedly one of the fashionable products, Apple’s AirTags. A new device designed to avoid losing such common and necessary objects such as keys, backpacks, wallets and even bags.

Thanks to their price of only about 35 euros, AirTags have become the most desired gadgets by most Apple users. However, if you plan to get some AirTags to collect your luggage at the airport, we have “bad” news.

No, AirTags are not used to collect luggage at the airport

At first glance AirTags have many uses. One of the most obvious is to find objects such as keys, wallets or backpacks. The other, that of putting it in a suitcase to have the luggage located at the airport.

Well, as we read in Executive Controller, AirTags can easily be used to track checked baggage at an airport, but with one caveat.

The problem with AirtTags is that they are not used to track live (Precision Search) objects that move at high speed, as is the case of a suitcase on an airport conveyor belt. Of course, they are perfect to know if the luggage has indeed reached its destination or if, on the contrary, it has been lost on the way.

On the other hand, you should also know that there is no problem in transporting an AirTag on the plane since the prohibitions that most airlines apply to rechargeable batteries, do not affect single-use CR2023 batteries.

Know more: What to do if you find an AirTag and have an Android mobile

Definitely, AirTags can be very useful to know at all times where our suitcase can be (as long as it is near an Apple product) but it cannot be found on a conveyor belt with the Precision Search function.

Hopefully with some software update, Apple can fix this.

