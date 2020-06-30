Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

Xbox Series S or Xbox Lockhart, the cheap alternative to Xbox Series X, continues to give much to talk about despite the fact that it has not been officially announced. One of the things that users want to know is its shape since they have the illusion that it has a design like that of the X Series, but smaller, thus resembling a cube. That being said, recent information suggests that you shouldn’t expect this to be what the console looks like.

In an article he wrote for Thurrott, Brad Sams, a journalist who has shared important details about Microsoft products, spoke about Xbox Series S. There he acknowledged that the public wants this console to look like a cube reminiscent of the Game Cube, but it is difficult for that to happen.

His argument is that when Microsoft gives the console to employees or third parties and they have to travel with it, they ask them to disguise it. This is a common industry practice to avoid leaks.

In the case of Xbox Series X, Microsoft asks employees to put the hardware in a PC tower, subwoofer, or something that is large. In the case of Lockhart (or Xbox Series S), Microsoft requests that they hide it with Durango or Scorpio covers. In case you do not know, these are the key names of the Xbox One and the Xbox One X. So, everything indicates that the next generation devices do not share shape.

Another important point Sams shares is that Series X has a split motherboard design to enhance its cooling. This makes its design and manufacturing more expensive, so it makes sense to think of the S Series as aiming for a more traditional design. Especially since a smaller console, but with the same design could increase production costs.

It is important to note that Microsoft has not said anything about the Xbox Series S. With that in mind, we invite you to take this information as a rumor. We will see how this console looks once Microsoft officially announces it.

Xbox Series X is expected to debut later this year. You can know more about the next Microsoft console by clicking here.