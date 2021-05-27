“Don’t do the same as me, raise your voice”

Rocío, telling the truth to stay alive said goodbye to the screens this Wednesday with the broadcast of her chapter number 12. It has been a long road in which Rocío Carrasco has decided shell a part of his life, stirring everything and forcing many and many to make self-criticism.

In her latest installment, titled Starting Point in honor of the song by Rocío Jurado, the protagonist of the documentary was able to reach the present time in that review of recent years to draw conclusions and talk about the present and what the future looks like more than promising.

Already in the final stretch of the chapter, the interviewer predicted that many women would feel identified with Rocío Carrasco and with the most bitter part of her life: that of a victim of sexist violence. Along these lines, the journalist wanted to know what Carrasco would say to all of them.

“I would tell them don’t do the same as me. Let them shout, get it tattooed if necessary, go to the door they have to go to from minute zero, that they are surely not alone, just like I am not, “he said forcefully.

However, Carrasco became the personification of the Advice I Sell, which for me I do not have, because he also said that, if I traveled in time, I would act in the same way: “If I went back, I would remain silent for another 20 years. My advice would be the opposite of what I have done. My mother would have to give birth to me again to make it different. But that mistake has also allowed me to keep my principles intact. Women have to shout it out and get it tattooed, say it … that’s my opinion, “he concluded.