Hair is one of the elements of our body that we must take care of the most, since it represents our personality. So, keeping it silky, hydrated, entails an exaggerated expense in the hairdressing salon. So that is no longer a problem for you, today we will detail how to create a natural conditioner with oatmeal and rice. Super easy and simple!

April 28, 2020 10:40 p.m.

There are several factors that cause damage to the hair, such as dyes, hair straighteners and hot foil, materials that we use to always look impeccable and beautiful. However, with the passage of time the hair begins to lose that silkiness that it possessed, affecting the structure of each fiber of your hair.

Homemade conditioner with rice and oatmeal

So we prefer to spend a fortune on a hair treatment before developing a natural one and that is when we ask ourselves: Why not use a homemade conditioning of oats and rice for damaged hair? Try and make this magical natural remedy at home.

Homemade conditioner for dry hair

1 cup of rice

½ of water

¼ cup oatmeal

10 drops of rosemary oil

1 tablespoon of ground cinnamon

10 drops of lavender oil

4/2 coconut oil

Preparation

Boil water in a saucepan. Then add ½ cup of rice water and 1 tablespoon of cinnamon, stirring over low heat for 10 minutes. Once the rice is ready, add the oats and cook for 5 more minutes.

Remove from heat and set to cool. Blend the rice and the oats adding the 10 drops of essence and coconut oil.

Application

Wash your hair, then divide the hair into equal parts by applying the homemade conditioner on the divided parts. Leave to act for 20 or 30 minutes and finally rinse with warm water. If you want to keep this conditioner, store it in the fridge and use it at least 3 times a week. You will see how your hair will look silky and shiny.