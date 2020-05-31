Don’t cry for those who left, celebrate those who stayed. | Pexels

Don’t cry for those who left, celebrate those who stayed, to those who always spoke to you with the truth and helped you to find yourself again when you felt lost, those who know you in your best and worst moments and really have shown their love.

We seem to know what is right, but the reality is that we don’t always make the best decisions and sometimes we cling to people who don’t give what we want. It can be a couple, family, acquaintances that we wanted to be friends, we just do not fit in his heart and it is in no way valid to pray.

Conversely, there are other people who come into our lives and never leave, they can always be present or they can come with the passage of time, they are not necessarily family but for us they become part of our identity and they are the ones who help us in all kinds of moments, even when it comes to a shoulder to cry on.

These people who love us don’t bluntly talk to usThey seek to bring out the best in us and many times they will see with disgust that we do the exact opposite of the advice we have asked for, but they will be there waiting for the result, trusting that we could be right and helping us if things do not go well.

It is important that they know how much you love them, that you appreciate, that you talk about how much they mean to you and that you recognize who is always above those you want them to be, they will not always be the same person.

A family that you will create over time

We get used to believing that the family is the one who has some blood bond with us, but sometimes that bond occurs with others, Life goes around and it is not always as we would like but it finds a way to give us what we once lacked.

Those people who stay see you in an extraordinary way and sometimes they don’t understand how you can’t see it, but when you are with them you feel at home, no matter the problem, you know that everything will be fine and so, as long as life gives them time.

There is no point in begging someone who doesn’t love you, who has hurt you once or several times, but yes thank those who have helped you in your healing, learning, self-love and inspiration process. Don’t cry for those who left, celebrate those who stayed and let them know how important they are, because they have always shown how much they love you.

