“Don’t bring my girlfriend into this. Be careful what you say.”

Fight between Pablo Carreño Y Stefano travaglia in the match between the two in the Monte Carlo Masters 1,000, which ended with the victory of the Spanish (7-5 ​​and 7-6). The tense discussion between the two tennis players took place in the second round, when Carreño’s coach applauded a point before it ended.

The Italian was very angry with the situation, considering it a lack of respect. It was then that Carreño indicated his support group, in which his girlfriend was also, did the same. Travaglia was further angered by the accusation and threatened the Spaniard. “Don’t put my girlfriend in this. Be careful with what you say”Travaglia yelled. “Don’t put her in the middle, she doesn’t say anything. She says yes when I win the point, don’t put her in the middle “. Carreño did not allow himself to be overwhelmed and answered the Italian. “I’m putting it because it’s there”.

Big drama between Travaglia and Carreño. Pablo’s coach clapped in the middle of the point, Stefano was mad and Pablo said that Stefano’s girlfriend also said ‘si’ sometimes before the point is over today. The Italian was mad. ‘Be careful when touching my girls’ name’ pic.twitter.com/Lb8uupeCbe – José Morgado (@josemorgado) April 13, 2021

In the end the matter did not go a long way and the game ended without any further shocks, with Carreño going round in Monte Carlo.