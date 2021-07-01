‘Don’t breathe 2’ launches trailer, why doesn’t Jane Levy come out?

Last October Stephen Lang surprised us with the news that during the confinement and in secret he, Rodo Sayagues and Fede Álvarez they had shot the sequel to ‘Don’t breathe’, horror movie that in 2016 led us to rob the house of a blind man with tremendous tension, twists and exciting action scenes.

In ‘Don’t Breathe 2’ Lang again plays Norman Nordstrom, who now lives quietly in a cabin in the woods raising an orphan girl until the sins of his past overtake him. In Spain it distributes Sony, which will premiere it in theaters on August 13. Alvarez and Sayagues sign the script together while the latter alone has been directing. Along with Lang star in ‘Don’t Breathe 2’ Brendan Sexton III, Madelyn Grace (‘Supernatural’), Bobby Schofield, Rocci Williams, Steffan Rhodri, Stephanie Arcila, Adam Young, Diaana Babnicova, and Christian Zagia. Produced by Sam Raimi and Rick Jacobson. The first installment grossed $ 158 million at the global box office from a budget of less than $ 10 million.

And Rocky?

If you loved ‘Don’t Breathe’, you might be wondering why the sequel didn’t feature the other survivor of the film, Jane Levy. It could be because the story goes in other directions and the character of Rocky did not fit, but it seems that to that we must add a more personal reason: Fede Alvarez’s concern for the effort that the actress involved in filming the first part.

“I have a lot of respect for her. I have seen her most recent work; I am so happy that she is having such success on television. I think that when I see her there, I see her in her true element, where she is truly happy. When I saw her shoot these films , I did not see her happy. I think she gives two hundred percent every day and these movies are very, very demanding, because of the way we make them. So I wouldn’t have done that to him, I think. I bet he wouldn’t have come back to do another one, but maybe I’m wrong; maybe I’m just assuming, “said the filmmaker during the presentation of the trailer at an event in Los Angeles. Until its recent cancellation, Levy was the star of ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’, although she also played Jackie Torrance in ‘Castle Rock ‘.

Before ‘Don’t breathe’, Levy and Álvarez had worked together on ‘Infernal Possession (Evil Dead)’, a remake of Raimi’s 1981 film. they take it seriously, they go through hell “, Álvarez continues explaining, “They go through hell, and she went through hell twice in a row with ‘Evil Dead’ and then with ‘Don’t Breathe.’ By the time we did ‘Don’t Breathe’ I think it was even harder. Maybe if I had called her she would have said yes, I doubt it, but if I had, I would have felt really bad. I would not want to do that to anyone. “Although he also clarified that nothing inappropriate happened on set, but that terror pushes the cast to very tense emotional situations:” It is not so much because of something I do, it is nothing of the kind. It is what she does to herself, the way she forces herself to do this and this material. So I know the audience doesn’t give a shit about these things. The audience just wants to see the actors they like in the movies they like, but I think there was a human element involved in that decision that I felt like she never would, And also, even if she wanted to, I wouldn’t. I would not have wanted to put her in that situation. And I think he has found his true happy place in a different material. “