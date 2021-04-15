“Don’t be cocky. The disease is still with us ”: Governor Cuomo extends only one more hour permission to restaurants in New York



They question the governor’s restrictions.

Photo: Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

Starting Monday, April 19, New York restaurants will be able to serve the public for one more hour, until midnight, and weddings and other organized events will be allowed to run until 1 a.m., Governor Andrew Cuomo announced yesterday.

Additionally, during the conference call Cuomo reported that the car and horse racing events They will be able to accommodate spectators at 20% of their capacity as of April 22. Spectators will need to wear a mask, social distancing, and provide proof of a recent negative test or have completed their coronavirus vaccination.

“But at the same time, We warn New Yorkers: don’t be cocky. The disease is still with us ”, Cuomo noted, Fox News reported.

The news comes as more restaurants reopen especially in NYC, as Economic recovery continues taking advantage of a setback in the COVID-19 pandemic.

New York City restaurants were hit especially hard by the lockdown, with about 75% of these businesses saying they lost at least half of their revenue in 2020, affecting the statewide tax collection.

“Overtime is good news for restaurants, bars and customers, but We still need a roadmap for when the curfew will be lifted as it has for other industries ”, said Andrew Rigie, CEO of the NYC Hospitality Alliance, an industry group.

Also urged the state to stop banning diners from sitting at restaurant bars and to reconsider the obligation that customers ordering an alcoholic beverage should order food, in what has been sarcastically called the “Cuomo combo” on the menu.

The extra hour is good news for restaurants, bars and customers, but we need to also lift the rule that prohibits customers from being seated to eat at a bar in NYC, and revisit removing the requirement that a “food item” be served with a drink. @theNYCalliance https://t.co/z80fuV8QRA – Andrew Rigie (@AndrewRigie) April 14, 2021