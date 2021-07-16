Don’t be afraid of the beach with your motorcycle

It is already summer and we continue with the theme of how to face it with our beloved motorcycle. All or almost all of us are going to go on vacation and surely in many cases, those vacations will go through beaches. But there is always that fear to the effect that salt can have on our motorcycles. Rust is the worst result.

But thank God, technology has been advancing year after year and luckily, the quality metals used in current vehicles they are much more resistant to rust than those of yesteryear, so our motorcycles are already more protected than before against salt and its oxidizing characteristic. Today I am especially excited to talk about this so that those who have any questions can venture to enjoy the beach on a motorcycle.

Direct care of the motorcycle

This is the most important, we must teach ourselves to wash the motorcycle often since the saltpeter is everywhere, the road and the humidity of the air. This means that even if we leave the motorcycle far from the shore, the salt will settle on it so it is important that we often give it a good wash (read, with water, soap and sponge) but although this is the most indicated, It is understood that we are not going to be doing a thorough washing every day, so an average term would be give it a quick wash every day and once a week at least one wash in conditions.

Degreasing products will help to remove this hated saltpeter more easily, so it would not hurt to apply it before washing. It is also important that if we wash the motorcycle in a pressure washer, let’s use cold water, hot water (common in the lathering mode of pressure washers) dissolves salt very quickly, if we combine this rapid dissolution with the impact of pressurized water, it will be very easy for the saltpeter to penetrate into bearings, joints, the bushing. .. We don’t want this.

By doing this we not only protect our motorcycle from salt, but from another element that we must keep away, the beach sand. The concept is the same, sand travels through the air when it’s windy, so you don’t necessarily have to look for it on purpose to suffer its consequences. Dust and sand are emery, so if they are deposited on moving parts of the motorcycle, they will act as if it were sandpaper and over time (if we do not wash the motorcycle) the conclusion will be that the fork bars for example, or the bearings they will suffer rapid deterioration.

Indirect motorcycle care

There is another enemy in summer, I say in summer and not beach, because this applies to any place at this time, Sun. In summer, the sun spends more hours directly attacking everything in its path, plastics, paint, tires … everything suffers a great deterioration the more we expose it to the sun so the ideal is that the motorcycle is in a garage or in the shade during the day, if this is not possible, a cloth cover (not plastic) would be the next best option. It can be annoying for some to have to remove and put the cover on each time, but in the end it “gets the hang of it” and if we think about the benefit that our motorcycle will get, it is very worth it.

If we take good care of our motorcycles (or cars, that all this applies in the same way) we can enjoy them calmly on the beach and We can give a good account of how easy it is to get to the beach without traffic jams, and park on the sand. With this I say goodbye today to everyone, to those of you who are already on vacation, enjoy! and those who do not, courage, there is less.