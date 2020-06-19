On Wednesday June 15, Pablo Alborán came out of the closet publicly in a video that has gone around the world. « I am here to tell you that I am gay, that nothing happens, » he commented in his message, which has been widely applauded by the vast majority. However, there is everything, and as expected, there are others who have attacked the artist after he confessed that he is gay, as in the case of Soy Una Pringada.

I’m a pringada and Pablo Alborán

Through social networks, Esty Quesada has published two stories in which she writes her opinion on Alborán’s decision: « You hid being gay to become famous and enter the mainstream. You pretended to be straight by writing songs about girls and, Now that you are days away from releasing new music and in pride month, let go that you are gay to scratch more public ”.

Next, the youtuber continues to reproach him: « You take off and put principles and pride when you are interested. Go back to the closet, nobody needs you in this fight, baby« And he adds: » On top of that you go and drop the fake speech spearheaded for ‘I am gay and nothing happens’, « before listing why he thinks » it does. «

« Your courage passed me by the balls »

« If nothing happened, you would not have hidden your sexuality years and years. Yes, if you had written about loving uncles, the industry would not have wanted you. You preferred to succeed to be true to yourself. It is lawful, very well, » says the Pringada before ending insulting: « But now do not go as a victim and a standard bearer, asshole. Here are people who have always been face to face with our sexuality and have risked ourselves from minute 0. Nobody needs you and your courage goes through my balls«