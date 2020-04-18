Mexican rock singers, animal rights activists and other personalities call not abandoning pets because there is no evidence that they spread or spread the coronavirus.

“To date, there is no evidence that companion animals play a significant role in the spread of the disease,” says Sandra Segovia of the organization Todos Somos Animales.

In a video published on the Facebook page of “Hala Ken: Music and Cinema for the earth”, the artists call for the #NoLosDejesSolos campaign, which refers to not neglecting or distrusting companion animals in the face of the health emergency.

“Breed, in this contingency do not abandon them, they are also part of the family,” asks Alex Lora, while greeting his dog.

“It is estimated that more than 200,000 animals in the world have been abandoned during the quarantine”Says Mauricio Albarrán, conservation diver, as a cat licks his left paw, lying on a bed in the upper right corner of the room.

The summons appear in a frame in small fragments of home videos and they do it accompanied by their pets with the intention of reflecting that they are not dangerous, but affectionate.

The musicians who make the call are: Ismael Salcedo from Los Daniels; Gasú Siqueiros from Los Amantes de Lola, who goes out with her cat; Amandititita who sends a kiss with her cat “Pérez”; Luis Alvarez “El Haragán”, who carries two small dogs; Daniel Gutiérrez of La gusana Ciega; and Chela Lora.

“Don’t even think about abandoning them, it would be an act of cruelty and supreme gandallez”, warns Salvador Moreno de La Castañeda at the end of the video.

All personalities with the motto: in this contingency, do not abandon them.

“Well, yes, they infect you with love. So don’t abandon them, huh?” Says Miriam Solís of Dixtortion Entertainment, while hugging and sticking her face to the head of a dog.

They also make the call Oscar de los Destrampados and the photographer Santiago Arau, together with Consultorio Veterinario Leo.

The #NoLosAbandones campaign has been supported by other personalities such as María Antonieta de las Nieves, “La Chilindrina”.

In this regard, the Pan American Foot-and-Mouth Disease and Veterinary Public Health Center of the Pan American Health Organization (PANAFTOSA-PAHO) and the World Animal Protection Agency, issued a statement in which they stated that companion animals are not a threat during the new coronavirus pandemic.

“Our message is simple: To date, there is no scientific evidence that companion animals (dogs and cats) are a source of infection for humans. There is no evidence that dogs can get sick and the infection in cats is being investigated.

“The recommendations with animals remain to wash their hands before and after interacting with them and their belongings, as well as practicing distancing if you are sick, “said PANAFTOSA-OPS, last April 13.

The Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources also published on Twitter that it is false that the coronavirus is transmitted by domestic animals.

The Environmental and Territorial Planning Office (PAOT) of Mexico City presented the #BienestarAnimalCDMX campaign and created an internet microsite with the list of veterinary clinics, clinics and hospitals that provide their services in quarantine.

“Is is a citizen campaign to support local consumption in veterinary offices, clinics and hospitals and guarantee animal welfare, helping to continue providing the veterinary medical services and food sales required by pets from Mexico City during the health emergency due to COVID-19, ”says PAOT.

The capital government recommends that the walks of the dogs are brief, in little crowded spaces and keeping the healthy distance.

After the walk, wash the legs of the dogs with soapy water, but never with alcohol.

You should not put masks on pets because they do not need them and can disturb them.

Same It is advisable to wash your dishes, toys and blankets with soap and water, as well as disinfect the place where pets sleep.

“There is a lot of scientific evidence that cats and dogs improve and enrich people’s lives and health. They accompany them, protect their houses and production animals, and are capable of learning and even performing extraordinary tasks.

“Additionally, can be of great psychological support for families, by reducing stress levels and suicidal tendencies, something of great support in times of social distancing, “added PANAFTOSA-PAHO in its statement to the media.

Until 2019, according to the DogHero canine census, in Mexico, 70 percent of pets were abandoned, making it the first Latin American country in terms of street animals.

Last year there were 23 million cats and dogs, and between 57 and 70 out of every 100 Mexican households had a pet, highlighting dogs as the favorite animal with an 89 percent preference, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

Hala Ken: Music and Cinema for the Earth, is defined as “an alliance between activists and the artistic community that seeks change on the planet and all its inhabitants.”

It is backed by artistic, intellectual and activist communities with a social commitment between animals and the environment.

They previously released videos of other musicians to support the # QuédateEnCasa confinement campaign.

The artists participating in that call were: Paty Cantú; Duck of the Damn Neighborhood; Tony from The Great Silence; Ely Guerra and Saúl Hernández, renowned vocalist of the band Caifanes.