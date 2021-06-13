Donovan Mitchell, on his ankle complaints: “There was no need to risk making it worse”

Donovan Mitchell had to leave the game in the final minutes of the defeat this morning of Utah Jazz vs. the Los Angeles Clippers, in Game 3 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals, for a pinch to his ankle midway through the fourth quarter.

With the game practically sentenced for the Angelenos, the Jazz star decided not to risk his health and leave, having played 32 minutes with 30 points, five rebounds and four assists. At a press conference Mitchell was very confident of being able to play the following game:

“I felt like I could get back on track, but it didn’t make much sense to do so. We were down by 18 and I don’t think the result would change much if I got in. All I thought about was resting and preparing 100% for Monday’s game.”