Donovan Mitchell mocks Ja Morant for training with an NFL player

The Utah Jazz player, Donovan Mitchell is made fun of Ja morant for training with Leonard Fournette NFL player.

Donovan Mitchell had a bit of fun on Twitter on Saturday against the player Ja morant for some very strong training sessions.

Morant He was seen had some exercises on the treadmill with Tampa Bay Buccaneers athlete Leonard Fournette, but the way the way Ja morant He was running and made Donovan Mitchell laugh.

The player Donovan Mitchell with an accurate description of the treadmill workout from the superstar of the NBA Ha Morant.

Donovan Mitchell with an accurate description of Ja Morant’s treadmill workout 😂 pic.twitter.com/iE0Ep8zSl7 – ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 10, 2021

Ja Morant and Leonard Fournette training together in the offseason 😤 (via @_fournette) pic.twitter.com/eqWVoBHcQn – ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 10, 2021

With the Jazz and Grizzlies exiting the 2021 playoffs early, both Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant had plenty of free time.