Donovan Mitchell Matched Karl Malone in this record

The Utah Jazz player, Donovan Mitchell He matched the former player of the NBA, Karl Malone in this record in series of Playoffs.

Donovan Mitchell has his fourth set of playoffs 40 points, tying Karl Malone with the most in Utah Jazz franchise history.

Here the data:

Donvoan Mitcehll He is one of the best players on the Utah Jazz team, season after season shows that he can overcome many players who have been icons in the history of the NBA.

This time I equal one of the players with the best numbers in the history of the NBA as is the former player of the NBA Karl Malone.

