Donovan Mitchell Matched Karl Malone in this record

Donovan Mitchell has his fourth set of playoffs 40 points, tying Karl Malone with the most in Utah Jazz franchise history.

Here the data:

Donovan Mitchell has his 4th 40-point playoff game, tying Karl Malone for the most in Jazz franchise history. Malone played 193 playoff games. Spida has only played 27. pic.twitter.com/MJrqFcCgbR – StatMuse (@statmuse) June 9, 2021

Donvoan Mitcehll He is one of the best players on the Utah Jazz team, season after season shows that he can overcome many players who have been icons in the history of the NBA.

This time I equal one of the players with the best numbers in the history of the NBA as is the former player of the NBA Karl Malone.